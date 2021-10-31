13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Oct. 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures will continue to run above average for the Halloween weekend. If you’re heading out for spooky season festivities then you’ll be pleasantly met with nice conditions. Saturday night, a few clouds will roll with temperatures hanging on to the upper 60s/low 70s during late trick or treat hours and night activities. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s to low 80s during the afternoon on Sunday with winds just picking up slightly during the day and evening as a short-wave of energy pushes through. Gusts as high as 20 mph possible around the valley.

More clouds will build late Sunday into Monday so we won’t see as much sun for the beginning of the week. A breeze will stick around for Monday with gusts as high as 20 mph for higher elevations but temperatures will stay relatively uniform for the week. Highs will remain in the upper 70s through next weekend and lows will stay in the mid to upper 50s.

The high Sierra’s could see some precipitation through Inyo county but Clark county looks to stay dry for the week.