13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Nov. 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures will continue to run about 10 degrees above normal for the rest of the weekend. Plenty of sunshine ahead of fall back. A jet streak across the Pacific Northwest will increase upper level winds, mostly impacting the Sierra’s. The Las Vegas Valley will feel some effects with gust as high as 25 mph.

The jet stream will push more clouds will filter in Monday and Tuesday. Precipitation is likely for southern Sierra and Owen’s Valley and Southern Nevada can possibly catch some remnants. A mix of rain and snow showers possible for the Spring Mountains and Clark county’s higher elevations could see some light rain. We can’t rule out a stray shower around the city but nothing significant. The main observations will be more clouds and winds will pick up on Tuesday.

Temperatures will take a slight dip to near normal for the beginning of the week but high pressure will build over the southwest, raising temperatures for the end of the week.