13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening Nov. 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Strong high pressure maintains its grip over the desert southwest. Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm for the weekend, running about 10 degrees above normal. Mostly sunny skies will greet us for Sunday with temperatures reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to low 60s around the Spring Mountains and flirt with the 90s for areas like Laughlin.

A bit breezy across the valley Sunday and Monday, especially around the Colorado River basin and for higher elevations. Winds won’t be impactful for the most part but if you are boating this is something to be aware about. Winds will remain on the lighter side though for the week ahead.

A shortwave trough will bring temperatures down for the middle of the week. Highs will be around normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. More clouds will filter in with this system but overall a mild, average week.