13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, May. 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’ll start a warming trend through the rest of the weekend. High temperatures will rise to seasonal averages Sunday with the valley hitting the low to mid 90s. A light breeze will pass through with the windiest areas being along the Colorado River Basin and for the mountains. A noticeable breeze will stick around Monday. Highs will remain around normal for Las Vegas. The Laughlin/Bullhead City areas will stay just above 100 for most of the week. Comfortable highs in the 70s forecast for the Spring Mountains.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the week with mostly sunny skies. The heat coupled with the sun can cause heat-related illnesses. The UV Index will be in the extreme zone. Protection from the sun is needed. It will also be important to stay hydrated and take cooling breaks. Following Monday, highs will flirt 100 for the Las Vegas Valley and are predicted to bypass 100 on Thursday. Winds will also pick up Thursday through the end of the week. There are no alerts out at this time but the fire weather risk will increase with the winds.