13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, May. 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Strong high pressure is giving way to high heat across the Desert Southwest this weekend. Temperatures are hitting about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. There is a very good chance we’ll see our first our first triple digit high temperature this year on Sunday. Couple that with mostly clear skies and blazing sunshine, it’s going to be very hot. Take caution in the heat. It’ll be a bit breezy for the end of the weekend and Monday. Winds could gusts over 20 mph around the city and for the mountains. Our windiest areas will be along the Colorado River Basin.

Little relief is expected Monday as high temperatures will stay in the upper 90s to low 100s. Temperatures will stay pretty steady through the week, hovering around 100 through Thursday. Winds will pick up later in the week and cooler air will swing in. Highs drop back down to the 80s by Friday and stay around normal through Saturday.