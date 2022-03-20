13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Mar. 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A potent low pressure system will continue to barrel through late Saturday into Sunday. It is dragging some gulf moisture but the highest chances for rain will still be for areas north of Las Vegas and for the mountains. There are a few light scattered showers pushing in through the Spring Mountains and clouds continue to filter into the valley. Closer to the city, scattered light showers are possible, mostly late Saturday through early Sunday afternoon. These showers will be pop-up in nature, diurnally driven. With this, there is the chance for a rumble of thunder but it won’t be a washout. The Spring Mountains can see a wintry mix but little accumulation is expected. Graupel is possible at 5500 feet.

This system brings gusty winds along with it. There is a Wind Advisory for all of Southern Nevada that will go into effect Sunday. It’s extended through Monday along the Colorado River Valley. We’ll turn over to a northerly flow with a cold front bringing cooler air, blasting the region Sunday. Highs will drop down closer to average in the low to mid 70s across the valley and the 40s for our northwest mountain range. Sustained winds between 20-30 mph will blow across the valley Sunday with gusts as high as 45 mph possible. As winds pick up, the chance for blowing dust will increase so make sure to stay weather aware on the roads.

High pressure will steadily build behind this system and temperatures will rise again to above average. Towards the end of the week, highs will be in the 80s!