13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Aug. 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’ll stay relatively dry through the weekend with the quick storm chances staying to the south in higher elevations. Areas near Searchlight and Primm are experiencing pop-up showers but nothing severe. This will be the story through the weekend with most of Southern Nevada will be dry with light winds. A bit of a breeze will pick up along the Colorado River Valley but no alerts have been issued.

We do have another widespread round of monsoon on tap for the beginning of the work week. So far models area showing a good batch of moisture pushing into Mohave and Clark Counties late Monday/Tuesday. Storms with heavy rain and lightning are possible. Flash flooding will be a concern, especially areas that have experienced flooding in these past few weeks. High pressure over the Four Corners is funneling that moisture from the southwest but it’s also working in conjunction with an area of low pressure pushing through California to bring in moisture.

Rain and storm chances will stay in the forecast through the weekend and heading into next weekend. High temperatures will dive back down to the 90s for most of the week with humidity.