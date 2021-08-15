13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Aug. 14, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Storms are developing over north central Lincoln County. Storms are moving at a slow southwest pace. Strong high pressure has kept skies over Clark County low in instability like it’s neighboring counties. Storms aren’t expected to move into the Las Vegas valley but there is still the chance for a few showers for Nye and Mohave counties. I’ll keep the slight chance possible for Clark county for Sunday, especially for our northern Clark and Mountainous regions.

This high pressure will help hot air continue to flow into Southern Nevada. There is an Excessive Heat Warning for Inyo, western San Bernardino and southern Nye counties until Monday night. Temperatures across the region will run above average through Monday.

Upper level heights take a dive late Monday as troughing from low pressure settles in. This will increase the chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these could linger into Thursday. It looks like dry air will move in towards the end of the week and into the weekend. Right now slight chance for a pop-up shower remain but the area will remain mostly dry. Highs will gradually decrease to the upper 90s to low 100s starting Wednesday.

We have a lot going on this week. Smoke from California wildfires has continued to seep into the valley over the weekend. This combined with upper level high pressure will result in an increase in ozone levels. Air quality remains poor through the beginning of the week.