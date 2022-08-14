13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Aug. 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The unsettled monsoon weather pattern will maintain its strong grip over the desert Southwest. Pop-up showers and storms are still possible through Saturday evening but instability will lessen into the night. It’s been hard for these showers to move into the Las Vegas Valley but there have been a few heavier pockets of rain in the surrounding areas like the Mojave Preserve, Kingman and north through Lincoln county. High pressure will continue to funnel moisture into the region through the week. There are going to be scattered chances for rain and storms across Southern Nevada so keep the umbrella handy. There is a Flood Watch in effect for Clark county through late Sunday night. Flash Flooding will be a top concern so do not drive through any flooded roadways or areas.

Rinse and repeat heading into Monday. Storm chances increase during the afternoon and evening with a few stray light showers possible early and late in the day. This will be the story through the week. With the increased cloud cover and rain, temperatures will struggle to hit triple digits around the Las Vegas Valley. Highs will stay in the upper 90s to low 100s throughout the week with highs in the 70s in store for the Spring Mountains and highs in the 105°-110℉ range along the Colorado River Valley.

Winds look to remain on the lighter side and storm chances. The atmosphere seems to put a lid on energy producing instability for the middle of the week but storm chances increase again slightly heading into the weekend.