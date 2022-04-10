13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Apr. 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Breezy conditions will continue through the weekend with temperatures dropping to around seasonal averages Sunday. A cold front will swing through late Saturday into Sunday. Sustained winds between 15-20 mph are possible across Southern Nevada with gusts over 25 mph, especially along the Colorado River Basin and the mountains. High temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 70s, over a 10 degree difference from Saturday.

An even more dramatic weather pattern change is expected for Monday. A potent low pressure system will drop in from the Pacific Northwest, pulling some moisture along with it. Winds will increase substantially. There is a High Wind Watch in effect for Clark county starting Monday that expands through Mohave, San Bernardino and Inyo counties. Winds can gust over 55 mph. This will result in blowing dust and reduced visibility concerns Monday. Dangerous crosswinds will also be a top concern so if you are out on the roads hazardous conditions are possible at times. As we have been under a dry air mass for some time, this system will have to fight hard to produce convection. Most of the moisture will be seen in cloud cover and higher chances for light rain will be over the Sierras and Spring Mountains. There is still a slight chance that a stray shower will pass through the Las Vegas Valley and Colorado River Valley.

Temperatures will continue to drop heading into Tuesday with highs running about 10-15 degrees below normal. Breezy conditions will persist but the high winds will be most impactful Monday. Temperatures will slowly rebound to seasonal normals by the end of the week.