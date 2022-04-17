13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Apr. 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gusty winds will stick around Saturday night but a lighter breeze will cross through Sunday. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs running above average in the mid to upper 80s for the holiday. 90s are expected Monday.

Our next weather system will sweep through Tuesday but ahead of this system winds will start to pick up Monday. Winds can gusts over 25 mph across the desert southwest. There are wind advisories out at this time but I wouldn’t be surprised if any were issued on Tuesday as this system pulls through. Winds Tuesday are looking to be sustained 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. As we’ve been drier leading into this, there is the potential for fire danger but no warnings have been as of now.

Temperatures will drop off to the low to mid 80s Tuesday and stay there through Thursday. Winds will lull just slightly Wednesday but we have a more potent system that will dig southeastward Thursday bringing with it the chance for showers heading into the weekend. Temperatures will take another dive with highs just reaching the 70s Friday and Saturday.