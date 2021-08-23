13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Aug. 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Temperatures climb out of the 70s and 80s this morning and hit the mid 90s at midday with a high of 101° and south breezes at 15-20 mph this afternoon under a sunny sky. Wildfire smoke moves in tonight as temperatures drop to the mid 70s by daybreak Tuesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday look smoky, with southwest gusts up to 25 mph and highs of 102° and 105°, respectively. Temperatures near 107° on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are 5°-10° above average but a few degrees shy of daily records for late August. A dry and borderline breezy weather pattern is expected alongside the heat. Small rain chances kick in Sunday and early next week as a small amount of moisture moves into Southern Nevada and highs drop just below 105°. Overnight lows during the next week will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s.