13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Nov. 1, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Fair conditions and pleasant temperatures hang around this week with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 70s each afternoon. Lows through this stretch fall to the upper 50s ahead of sunrise each morning. Cloud cover and wind speeds increase early next week as high temperatures drop back to the mid 70s.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 01, 2021
