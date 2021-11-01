Watch
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Nov. 1, 2021

The November 1, 2021 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 01, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Fair conditions and pleasant temperatures hang around this week with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the upper 70s each afternoon. Lows through this stretch fall to the upper 50s ahead of sunrise each morning. Cloud cover and wind speeds increase early next week as high temperatures drop back to the mid 70s.

