13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, May 23, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —After a seasonal start to the week a steady warming trend takes high back to the triple digits by Thursday. Calm wind and mostly clear skies are expected Monday night with dinner time temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows fall to the upper 60s ahead of sunrise Tuesday with highs climbing 3º-5º from Monday, putting us in the mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Highs jump to the upper 90s Wednesday and low 100s Thursday. Gusts 25-30 mph pick up Thursday as the ridge of high pressure begins to break down. That will allow a few clouds to mix in Friday and Saturday and highs to back off to the low to mid 90s, close to the seasonal average, for Memorial Day weekend as the breezy wind continues.