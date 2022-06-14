13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Jun. 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunday's cold front left behind below average temperatures for Monday and Tuesday before triple digit heat returns to end the week. Monday night is warm and breezy wind clear skies and dinner time temps in the upper 80s. Lows start in the low 70 Tuesday with morning gusts to 25 mph calming by Tuesday afternoon with highs capped in the mid 90s, about 5º below average. We trend warmer for the second half of the week with highs back near 100º Wednesday and 105º-107º Thursday and Friday as gusty wind develops again. This wind delivers highs back in the mid to upper 90s for the upcoming weekend as sunny skies and dry conditions hold.