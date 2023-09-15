13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday, September 15, 2023

LAS VEGAS — Friday starts sunny and calm with readings in the low 70s in Las Vegas. Warmer temperatures are here, plan on mid 90s today through the weekend and early next week. Mostly sunny and dry with less humidity over the next several days. Breezes reach 15 mph today and tomorrow, 20 mph Sunday through Tuesday, and 25 mph Wednesday and Thursday. A trough of low pressure crosses the West next week, and will drops highs to the upper 80s in Las Vegas starting Thursday. Nighttime lows will fall from the low 70s to the upper 60s by the end of next week.