13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Oct. 8, 2021

LAS VEGAS —Passing rain showers are here with blustery winds this Friday morning. It's in the upper 60s now and readings should rebound to the 70s this afternoon as partial sunshine returns. Even after the rain leaves, lingering southwest gusts to 30 mph will last today through tonight. Lows tonight drop to the mid 50s, and we'll stay in the 50s at night through the weekend. Saturday starts in the 50s and finishes in the mid 70s with north breezes at 10-20 mph and a mostly sunny sky. Sunday looks completely clear and should be less breezy. Expect upper 50s in the morning and upper 70s in the afternoon as we finish the weekend. Monday sees southwest gusts of 30 mph in the morning with highs in the mid 70s and increasing clouds and rain chances late in the day through Monday night. Wind gusts will hit 35 mph Monday night through Tuesday as breezes shift from the northwest, dropping highs Tuesday to the mid 60s (for the first time since May). Wednesday starts in the 40s (for the first time since March) and highs will again be limited to the upper 60s in spite of sunshine and calmer conditions. Chilly morning temperatures near 50° on Thursday will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon as sunshine continues.