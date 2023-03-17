13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, March 17, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The luck of the Irish brings pleasant and cool weather for St. Patrick's Day. We'll start in the low 40s Friday, enjoy a partly cloudy sky with northeast breezes at 10-20 mph, and see daytime highs in the low 60s (nearly 10° below average). Mid 60s continue this weekend, with a few breezes at 5-15 mph and the small chance for a stray shower Sunday morning. Stronger winds are expected through the ;lower Colorado River Valley Friday and Saturday with gusts to 30 mph. Saturday looks partly cloudy and Sunday looks mostly cloudy. Highs remain cooler-than-average (mid-to-upper 60s) early next week. A big jump in wind and rain chances returns to our region Tuesday and Wednesday, which will drop our temperatures back into the low 60s and upper 50s.
Posted at 8:01 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 11:01:03-04
