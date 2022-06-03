13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, June 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Upper 70s at daybreak with south breezes at 10-20 mph giving way to southwest gusts of 25-30 mph this afternoon. Highs climb back to the upper 90s this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Still breezy tonight with 20-25 mph gusts and lows in the mid 70s. Saturday afternoon sees southwest gusts of 30-35 mph alongside mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 90s. Sunday is a bit breezy, with southwest gusts of 25 mph, but turns mostly sunny and heats back up to the upper 90s. Next week delivers a hot stretch of weather with even more sun (and less wind) as high pressure overhead delivers triple digit heat. We'll start near 100° Monday but climb near 105° Wednesday and beyond.