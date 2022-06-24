LAS VEGAS — Today starts mild in the upper 70s and low 80s with sun. We heat up to 90° at 9am and 100° at 1pm with a high of 103° later this afternoon. Southwest winds pick up to 25 mph today. This evening dips from the 90s into the 80s by midnight with a low of 80°. The weekend sees highs near 105° each afternoon with winds under 20 mph and fairly low humidity. Next week remains around 105° each afternoon as humidity picks back up and sets the stage for small afternoon rain and storm chances on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The marginal mugginess will make the heat feel worse than if it were dry. Nighttime lows won't cool off too much, only dipping to the low and mid 80s this weekend and next week. To beat the heat, it's important to shift outdoor activities to the early morning (or wait until the sun is going down), in addition to drinking extra water, taking breaks in the air conditioning, avoiding excess caffeine and alcohol, and keeping a close eye on pets, kids, and people prone to heat illness.