13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, December 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS — We start in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning, but it's calm. Northeast breezes will blow at 10-20 mph by midday and limit afternoon highs to 51° in spite of full sunshine. Tonight delivers a lingering breeze, with readings dropping from the 40s this evening all the way down to the mid and upper 20s late. The weekend looks calm, with breezes at 5-10 mph and partly cloudy conditions each day. Saturday starts in the 20s and 30s and highs won't escape the upper 40s. Sunday begins near freezing (upper 20s in some neighborhoods) and finishes in the low 50s. We'll climb from the low 50s Monday to the mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, then return to the low 60s Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks. Milder highs in the low and mid 60s should stick around through Christmas weekend!