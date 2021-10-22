13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Oct. 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy wind and seasonal temperatures expected this weekend with our next shot at scattered showers arriving by the start of next week. Expect gusts close to 25 mph to stick around Friday evening with dinner time temperatures in the 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Saturday morning starts in the upper 50s and low 60s with plenty of sunshine and a few high clouds drifting through. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 70s with a light breeze. Wind speeds and cloud cover increase Sunday with gusts to 30 mph under a partly cloudy sky with high temps holding in the upper 70s. By Monday, our next round of more impactful wind arrives with gusts exceeding 35 mph possible. Rain chance increases Monday as well with a 50% chance for scattered showers by Monday night. This storm system moves out quickly with sunny skies and calmer wind by Tuesday, but high temperatures will fall near 70º, and it takes until the end of next week to climb back to the upper 70s.