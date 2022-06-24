Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Jun. 24, 2022

The June 24, 2022 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 19:58:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monsoon moisture moves on this weekend with storm chances dropping out of the forecast as temperatures heat up. A few isolated storms remain in northwest Arizona for the next few days, but southern Nevada is drying and clearing with sunshine expected through the weekend. Highs increase close to 105º in Las Vegas this weekend and hold there for the majority of next week with lows in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018