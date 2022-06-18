13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Jun. 18, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Intense wind gusts are expected across the region Friday and Saturday with a Wind Advisory and Fire Weather Warning in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday. Gusts to 50 mph are possible Friday evening, relaxing to 30 mph overnight, before picking up 40-50 mph again Saturday afternoon. Blowing dust will limit visibility at times and impact air quality with blowing debris complicating travel on the roadways. No outdoor burning is allowing during the Red Flag Warning due to the high fire danger the gusty wind and dry conditions create. The winds will also create rough conditions on area lakes making it dangerous for swimmers and small crafts. The strong wind is brought in by a strong cold front that slides clouds through Saturday morning before clearing as the front pulls away, filtering in cooler air behind it. Highs drop 10º below normal Saturday and Sunday to the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the 60s. Winds relax Father's Day with sunshine and pleasant conditions taking us into the start of next week as temps warm back up.