13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday evening, Jan. 14, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Friday's breezy wind delivers slightly cooler temperatures by Saturday, but overall seasonal conditions hang around for the holiday weekend with no major weather worries. Gusts up to 25 mph continue in the Las Vegas Valley Friday night with gusts to 40 mph in the Colorado River Valley prompting a Lake Wind Advisory until 10 p.m. Other than the wind, partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s take us through Friday night plans before lows fall to the low 40s ahead of sunrise Saturday. Winds relax Saturday with highs near 60º under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s linger into the start of next week under a partly cloudy sky. Sunny skies return next week with highs climbing back to the mid 60s.