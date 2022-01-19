13 First Alert Las Vegas morning forecast | January 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Patchy fog has formed this morning as cool temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s combine with some of the moisture left behind by yesterday morning's rain. It shouldn't be a problem, but visibility may be hazy if you're up early. Mostly sunny weather is expected today through the weekend. Daytime highs in the low 60s and nighttime lows in the low 40s are expected during this stretch. A round of north breezes arrives tonight through Thursday (20 mph gusts) as well as Friday (30 mph gusts) and Saturday (25 mph gusts) as a system crosses the Central Rockies, but Southern Nevada stays mostly sunny and dry.