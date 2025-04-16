Warm and Breezy on Wednesday, Cooler with Scattered Showers By Thursday

More clouds tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with highs in the 80s again. Changes by Thursday as next system approaches from the north. Breezy and cooler than it has been with a chance of showers and highs in the 70s. Chance of showers will continue Friday. Chilly, with highs only reaching into the mid 60s. We have a nice looking Easter Weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s and 80s.