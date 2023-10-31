Walmart to reopen over 100 modernized redesigned locations

On Friday, Walmart will officially reopen 117 locations across the country in 30 states as the company said it has invested over $500 million in modernizing these stores.

These stores will have a more updated look with LED lighting, new signage, larger grocery pickup and delivery areas, larger selections of grab-and-go items and increased checkout options.

The stores also will include a mother's room, which Walmart says will provide a private area for nursing moms.

Borrowing a popular concept from Target, Walmart will also have a dollar section in its reopened stores.

Redesigned locations also will have their pharmacies moved to the front of the store.

Walmart says it plans to continue to redesign stores in 2024 and future years.

“We’re investing more than $9 billion over a two-year period to upgrade and modernize more than 1,400 of our stores across the U.S.,” said John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S. "With nearly 90% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Walmart, we understand how important our local stores are to customers and communities, and these construction investments allow us to create more local jobs and make it easier for our associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.”

Walmart has over 4,000 stores in the U.S.

In a call with investors, Walmart International President Judith McKenna described the new look of Walmart locations.

"I was really impressed with the thoughtful way in which the teams had reduced assortment, brightened and freshened stores, increased signage, helped customers navigate not only through great fresh departments, but also made the general merchandise shopping much simpler," she said.

