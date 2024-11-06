2024 Election: Who will win Nevada's US Senate race, Jacky Rosen or Sam Brown?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Incumbent Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev) is facing her first re-election since winning office in 2018.

She's favored to win over her GOP challenger, former U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown. The most recent polling we reviewed, an AtlasIntel poll ending Nov. 4, showed Rosen with an expected 48% of the vote and Brown with 43%.

Nevada's Senate race has largely centered around issues of the economy, immigration and abortion rights, with both candidates trying to paint the other as extreme.

Here, you can see the current results in this race:

Fact-checking campaign ads

In the past few months, Channel 13 has partnered with PolitiFact to help you make sense of campaign ads you may have seen in Nevada's Senate race.

In September, we let you know about a conservative group's ad that claimed Rosen raised taxes on people making less than $75,000 per year. PolitiFact rated that claim "mostly false."

This Jacky Rosen attack ad is 'mostly false,' says PolitiFact

We also let you know about an ad targeting Sam Brown that claimed, "MAGA extremist Sam Brown will take away abortion rights in Nevada." PolitiFact rated that claim "half-true" because of a lack of context.

Brown has shifted abortion stance, but Rosen ad only 'half-true,' says PolitiFact

Where can I find more election results?

Channel 13 is tracking results in major races that will impact all of us in the Silver State. You can find current election results at ktnv.com/election-results.