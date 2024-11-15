1,608 uncounted ballots found while Clark County prepares final election results

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An effort is underway in Clark County to figure out how 1,608 ballots from the 2024 Election weren't immediately counted.

In a statement to local media on Friday, a Clark County spokesperson writes that while the county was preparing to send its final election results to the Nevada Secretary of State, "the Registrar discovered that 1,608 mail ballots had not been tabulated."

According to Clark County, these ballots had all been received on time, secured, and processed — but were not tabulated. Officials say the ballots have now been tabulated and counted.

"This correction did not change the outcome in any race," a county spokesperson wrote.

The county's unofficial election results have now been reviewed by the Registrar and are ready for the state's certification, the spokesperson wrote.

In an effort to prove its commitment to safe and secure elections, Clark County will issue an audit in collaboration with the Secretary of State's Office, officials said.

Clark County also shared with us a letter county manager Kevin Schiller sent to Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar notifying him of the issue. In it, he writes in part:

"The County will be conducting a thorough review of the mail ballot duplication process to ensure that this error in processing does not occur in the future, in addition to our post-election audit. The County will continue to collaborate with the Secretary's office in this effort ensuring safe and secure elections."

