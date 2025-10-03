Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Viva Drag Brunch Vegas | 10/3/25

A new brunch is taking over Downtown Las Vegas with queens, dancers, bottomless mimosas, and Pride Month specials you won’t want to miss.
Viva Drag Brunch Vegas has quickly become Downtown’s newest weekend hotspot, delivering dazzling performances, fabulous queens, and a curated five-station buffet made just for the show. Produced by Jesus Nanci Productions, the brunch offers more than just food—it’s a fully interactive experience where guests are part of the celebration.

Since its debut in August, the brunch has been praised for its lively atmosphere, inclusive spirit, and unbeatable entertainment featuring professional drag queens alongside male and female dancers. This October, Viva Drag Brunch Vegas is turning up the energy with Pride-themed performances, exclusive promotions, and special discounts for attendees. With bottomless mimosas, a signature buffet, and nonstop fun, it’s the ultimate blend of flavor, entertainment, and community spirit.

