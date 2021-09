LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's an honor for World War II veterans and it took place here in Las Vegas.

Operation September Freedom is a national effort by the nonprofit Dream Flights. It partnered up with Honor Flight Southern Nevada to take local World War II veterans on free flights in restored Boeing Stearman biplanes.

Veteran Marv Davis was selected for the dream fight.

The organization says it's their way of letting our servicemen and women know their sacrifice will not be forgotten.