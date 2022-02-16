Veterans Affairs says fewer than half of all women veterans not using benefits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Department of Veterans Affairs says fewer than half of all women veterans are not using their benefits.

The reason numbers are lower for women is that many simply do not consider themselves veterans, the department says.

“We didn’t think we were eligible," said Cindy Clements-Miller, the women veterans program manager. "We didn’t think we served long enough. We didn’t serve in combat, so we thought that made us ineligible. We did not realize we were veterans.”

But the VA of Southern Nevada is seeing a more positive trend than elsewhere in the country. It expects to care for 6 percent more female veterans every year. And a brand-new, standalone facility is break ground later this year—just for them.

“We’re just broadening and modernizing and trying to make it the absolute best care,” she said.

This will provide gender-specific care in a new, separate building.

“We try to combat the stereotypical image of what a veteran is, and help people realize that your service entitles you to the benefits of being a veteran,” said John Archiquette, public affairs at the VA.

Women are the fastest-growing demographics of veterans, post-9/11. And our VA is already ahead of the curve.

“We’re here, we want to serve them," said Clements-Miller. "And you’re opening yourself up to amazing opportunities.”

If you want to take advantage of the benefits you may have been sitting on, be sure to check out va.gov/womenvet.

If you have a veteran you would like us to feature, email us at veteransvoice@ktnv.com.