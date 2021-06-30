Boulder City continues to honor veterans during Fourth of July holiday

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — This week’s Veterans Voice shares a way to celebrate our veterans and have a good time this Fourth of July.

Boulder City is making a comeback this year with the 73rd annual Damboree happening July 3-4 and the Boulder City Veterans Flying Group will be performing a flyover to kick things off.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. on July 3 and goes down Nevada Highway to 5th Street and ends at Broadbent Park.

13 Action News spoke with Dawn Greene who has been on the Damboree committee for more than 11 years and she says the event has a lot of history in the community and it's a great way to salute our veterans.

"We invite veterans to be a part of the parade. We usually have them in charge of our flag salute and we also honor them before the fireworks start. Our town is set up where we have actual flags of our active military along Veterans Parkway. Giving the names of our servicemen and women in Boulder City and that's done along with the Rotary Club of Boulder City and the American Legion. So we’re city-oriented and like to be able to honor our heroes,” Greene said.

More than 10,000 people attend the fireworks show every year which is taking place again this Fourth of July on Sunday.