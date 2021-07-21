Air Force veteran opens bakeshop with wife in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We often talk about the recipe for success and in the case of Kari and Richard Garcia the key ingredients include sugar, hard work and a splash of fun.

The two have come together to launch their own local small business called the tsp. baking company.

And their business takes dedication, something Richard Garcia says he learned a lot about while he served in the Air Force.

But for a lot of businesses 2020 was a difficult year. So, the duo got creative -- turning to social media to attract more customers and offering to ship their cookies nationwide.

Currently, with things slowly getting back to normal, the baking company is keeping its shelves stocked with cakes, cupcakes, cookies and more to keep loyal customers coming back for more.

If you're looking to start your own business the two say start now and do your research.