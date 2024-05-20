'Yellowstone' creator's equestrian competition coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A popular equestrian event is coming to Las Vegas.

"The Run For A Million" event was created by Taylor Sheridan in 2019. He's the person behind several hit shows and movies like "Yellowstone", "Mayor of Kingstown", "Wind River", and "Sicario".

"The Run For A Million" is the richest event in reining history where 16 riders will compete for a $1 million purse. There will also be several other competitions during the week, including the Cow Horse Challenge, Cutting Horse Challenge, Youth Reining Challenge, Youth Working Cow Horse Challenge, Rookie Level 1 Challenge, Rookie Level 2 Challenge, and the Open Shoot Out.

"The Run For A Million has evolved into the premier event in western equine sports, with the mission of promoting the very best horses in the world," Sheridan said in a press release.

The event is scheduled to take place from August 12 through August 17 at the South Point Arena and Equestrian Center.

During the event, fans will also be able to catch country music artists at the Bit N Spur Saloon, which will be located in the South Point Grand Ballroom. Some of the artists scheduled to perform include Stephen Wilson Jr., Jackson Dean, and Lainey Wilson.

Tickets start at $35 and are scheduled to go on sale on June 1, 2024.

If you can't attend the event in-person, event organizers said fans will be able to subscribe to the livestream broadcasting on the event's website.