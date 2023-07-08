Wolfgang Puck opens first restaurant in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck has officially opened the first restaurant in his empire that is located in Downtown Las Vegas.

On Thursday, Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilwoman Olivia Diaz joined members from 1228 Main for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the restaurant opening.

It was named after its location, which is 1228 South Main Street.

Officials with the Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group said it will be a neighborhood cafe by day and an elevated restaurant and bar by night.

Some of the bakery's specialties will include freshly baked artisanal breads, pastries, and craft coffees. The dinner menu includes dishes like steak tartar, farmer's cheese pierogi, and truffle chicken pot pie.

The location is closed on Mondays and opens at 7 a.m. from Tuesdays to Sundays.

You can learn more including how to make reservations and menus on their website.