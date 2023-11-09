William B's Steakhouse is now open at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new steakhouse has officially opened its doors on restaurant row at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino.

On Wednesday, William B's Steakhouse welcomed their first guests. The 6,940-square-foot restaurant is located inside the property's main entrance and replaces Salvatore's Italian Restaurant.

The menu includes dishes like braised beef short ribs, pacific swordfish, tomahawk ribeyes, espresso martinis, and sticky toffee pudding.

Boyd Gaming

"We are thrilled to welcome the classically elegant steakhouse to our ever-evolving restaurant row," said Rick Goldstein, Vice President and General Manager at Suncoast. "As we look to set a new standard of excellence for dining here at Suncoast, we are sure that our team members will create an unforgettable experience for every guest that dines with us."

The steakhouse is scheduled to be open on Wednesdays through Sundays starting at 5 p.m. The last seating will be at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.