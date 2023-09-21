Westgate Las Vegas, Barry Manilow announcing 2024 concert dates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grammy, Tony, and Emmy-award winning entertainer Barry Manilow will continue to add shows to his record-breaking run at Westgate Las Vegas.

This weekend, Manilow is set to pass Elvis Presley's record for the most performances at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas. The casino originally opened as the International Hotel and Elvis took the stage for the first time there on July 31, 1969 and performed 636 sold-out shows. The casino was then sold to Hilton before becoming Westgate Las Vegas.

His run will continue in 2024. On Thursday, casino officials announced when fans can catch Manilow in action in 2024.



Feb. 15-17

Feb. 22-24

March 7-9

March 14-16

May 2-4

May 9-11

June 13-15

Sept. 12-14

Sept. 19-21

Oct. 17-19

Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Nov. 7-9

Nov. 14-16

Dec. 5-7

Dec. 12-14

"I love it here," Manilow said. "Westgate Las Vegas has been my home away from home and I look forward to more great shows in 2024."

Tickets start at $55 and will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.