Barry Manilow set to break Elvis Presley's Las Vegas show record at Westgate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It "Looks Like We Made It".

This month, singer Barry Manilow will celebrate another achievement in his storied career. On the weekend of Sept. 21, he's set to pass Elvis Presley as the entertainer who has performed the most shows at the International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas.

The Westgate was previously called the International Hotel, which is where Elvis' residency was for years. His first show opened on July 31, 1969 and The King took a bow for the final time in December 1976. Over the course of those seven years, he performed 636 sold-out shows.

"It's an honor to be on the same stage that The King once graced," Manilow said. "That weekend is going to be especially meaningful because we are also going to raise money for some very deserving charities."

Manilow is performing a series of concerts on Sept. 21 through Sept. 23. Proceeds will benefits the Barbara Sinatra Children's Center, the Manilow Music Project, Musicians On Call, Three Square Food Bank, Victoria's Voice, and Youth Villages.

Tickets for those concerts are on sale and range from $70 to $390. Those tickets include entrance to the concert as well as a commemorative coin, a Copacabana Boa, a record-breaking celebration hat, two free drinks in a collectible cup at the Copa Bar, and a VIP Pass to the Saturday private screening of COPACABANA - The Movie.

This year is also special because it marks 50 years since Manilow began his career as a recording artist. He released his first album "Barry Manilow I" on July 7, 1973 and since then, he's sold more than 75 million albums.