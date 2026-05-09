Want to find that exact Las Vegas location from your favorite movie? There's an app for that.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lights, camera, adventure! The Governor's Office of Economic Development is thrilled to unveil an exciting new partnership that transforms Nevada into your personal movie set.

Film Nevada has teamed up with SetJetters, the innovative screen tourism app that turns movie magic into real-world adventures, letting film fans step directly into the scenes of their favorite movies and shows.

“Nevada is home to so many iconic scenes on screen,” said Film Nevada Director Kim Spurgeon. “The SetJetters app makes the actual filming locations easy to find so users can relive their favorite cinematic moments, from the classics like 'The Shootist' house in Carson City and Genoa’s main street showcased in 'Misery,' to modern classics like the 'Ocean’s Eleven' closing scene at the Fountains of Bellagio and the unforgettable line from 'The Hangover,' ‘Did Caesar live here?’ It’s a natural partnership for our office to promote the productions we’ve helped bring to the state.”

Through the SetJetters app, users can discover a variety of locations across Nevada from movies, TV, and video games.

The campaign includes the addition of more scenes filmed throughout Nevada, film-related points of interest, and a badge that users can earn by visiting 12 select scenes in the Las Vegas area.

Users can interact with the filming locations already in the app, as well as submit their own scenes.

“Nevada’s cinematic history, from mountain and desert backdrops to the neon of Las Vegas and Reno, makes it a natural stage for this next phase of bringing films to the state," said SetJetters CEO Erik Nachtrieb.

Download the app from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.