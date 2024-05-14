Walker Hayes headlining free concert for Las Vegas veterans at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Walker Hayes is one of several performers headlining a free "Day of Gratitude" event aimed at thanking veterans for their service.

The event will feature performances by Hayes, American Idol finalist Danny Gokey, and magicians Garry and Janine Carson.

There will also be a patriotic award ceremony, over $3 million in gifts like apparel and household items, a dedicated Kid's Zone for young children, and over 20 booths will have information on veteran support services.

According to event organizers, 8,000 people have already registered for the event and they expect about 15,000 to attend.

The event is free for veterans, service members, and their families. However, you do need to register ahead of time since only ticketed guests will be allowed to enter the stadium.

You can learn more about the event, including how to register, here.