Visitor from Hawai'i wins nearly $650K at Fremont hotel-casino

FREMONT HOTEL AND CASINO
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jul 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A visitor from Hawai’i tested her luck at Fremont Hotel and Casino and scored a nearly $650,000 jackpot playing Aristocrat Gaming’s Buffalo Inferno™ slot game on July 15, according to a press release.

The lucky winner, who requested to remain anonymous, was playing Buffalo Inferno™ at approximately 10:25 a.m. when she hit the progressive jackpot totaling $646,090 after betting $15.

This is the second progressive jackpot to hit on a Buffalo Inferno™ slot game at Fremont in less than a year. In September 2020, another guest from Hawai’i visited the Fremont and won a nearly $790,000 jackpot playing Aristocrat’s Buffalo Inferno™ slot game.

The Buffalo Inferno™ progressive jackpot at Fremont has reset at $500,000.

