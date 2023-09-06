Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Grand Prix packages on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another casino is unveiling packages for race weekend ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, it's going to make guests dig deep in their wallets.

On Wednesday, Virgin Hotels announced they will offer three separate packages that range in price from $22,000 to $150,000.

The Paddock Club is the most expensive option and includes entry into the Paddock building, four nights in one of the casino's Marquee Penthouse Suites, and other "exclusive offerings". The Skybox Package includes entry into a multi-story hospitality experience with an indoor lounge and outdoor terrace overlooking the track. That also comes with a four-night stay in a suite. The Grandstand Package includes assigned seating in the Main Grandstand in the East Harmon Zone by the casino and includes a four-night stay.

Las Vegas Grand Prix events start on Nov. 16 and the race is on Nov. 18.