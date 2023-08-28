Vic's Las Vegas going green with Beetlejuice-themed cocktails

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "It's Showtime" as The Smith Center and Vic's Las Vegas get ready for "Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!"

"Beetlejuice - The Musical" is scheduled to stop by Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center from Tuesday to Sunday. Vic's Las Vegas, which is also located in Symphony Park, is honoring the musical with a unique cocktail menu.



Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice features Grey Goose pear vodka, sour apple Schnapps, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, sweet & sour, and Creme de Violet

Lydia's Wedding Dress includes Absolut Citron, Chambord liqueur, prickly pear juice, and simple syrup

Shake Senora has El Destilador tequila, melon Schnapps, lemon and lime juice, and agave syrup

Banana Boat features Malibu rum, banana Schnapps, melon Schnapps, fresh pineapple juice, and cream

Sandworm includes White Vermouth, lemon juice, vanilla, sparkling wine, and lemon lime soda

You can try the drinks, which will be available for $16 through Sunday night.

