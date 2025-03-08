Veterans: Catch a free film screening at Red Rock Resort this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This Sunday, local veterans are invited to attend a screening of a movie that aims to highlight issues military veterans face.

The film, "My Dead Friend Zoe," is about a U.S. veteran who keeps seeing the presence of her friend Zoe, who was killed in combat.

The movie is being screened at Regal Red Rock Cinemas at Red Rock Resort in Summerlin at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

I talked to Richard Silverman, the founder Recre8 Entertainment who also serves on the advisory board of Legion M production company.

He says the film highlights a number of veterans' issues, especially when it comes to mental health.

After the film, there will also be a Q&A with Silverman, Kyle Hausmann-Stokes — another producer of the film — and a veteran featured in the movie.

Recre8 partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs to make the screening possible.

Those interested in requesting tickets can do so through Eventbrite and use code "VET25" to get them for free.

