Vegas Like a Local: New experiences to try in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In this week’s Vegas Like a Local as we prepare to ring in the new year around Las Vegas let's recap some new experiences that opened this year but may have missed, they are definitely worth a try in 2022.

Fans were welcomed into Allegiant Stadium for the first time in 2021 and the Wynn Field Club is a great way to experience a game or concert. The club is situated at field level and spans the entire length of the north end zone. The club offers ticketed guests an upgraded, high-energy nightlife experience in the center of all the action.

Studio 71 at the Plaza hotel-casino offers a one-of-a-kind disco-inspired selfie spot perfect for friends and family. It pays homage to the early years of the Plaza’s history in the 1970s known for disco, and the ubiquitous style of studio 54. This Instagram-able spot is free for everyone trying to find that perfect picture in downtown Las Vegas.

Take a seat and Flyover Las Vegas and more as you buckle in for the ride of a lifetime. Experience the magical feeling of flight through immersive, state-of-the-art technology that lets you dip and dive across awe-inspiring landscapes, all without leaving the strip. You’ve never felt a rush like Flyover. Located in the heart of the las vegas strip, next to Hard Rock Cafe.

From the creators of Absinthe and Atomic Saloon, Spiegelworld Entertainment is back with its newest soiree, and everyone’s invited. Welcome to Superfico, the ultimate house-party cabaret where performers come and go throughout the evening. Catch a glimpse of the secret polka room and taste a mind-blowing take on classic Italian dishes with Superfico’s psychedelic-inspired menu inside the cosmopolitan las vegas.

Las Vegas continually grows and evolves with new adventures and experiences. Here’s to an amazing new year and looking forward to what 2022 has to offer.