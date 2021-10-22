Watch
Vegas Eats with Melinda Sheckells | Oct. 22, 2021

Vegas Eats: What's hot in Vegas culinary this week with Melinda Sheckells from OffTheStrip.com
Posted at 4:17 PM, Oct 22, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Melinda Sheckells, lifestyle and entertainment expert and editor of OffTheStrip.com, shares what Vegas Eats — from best bites to the hottest reservations in town, to foodie events and new menu items.

In this week's "Vegas Eats" Melinda shares where to find the best spots for brunch around the city with the best views. She also shares some great spots for Halloween treats.

Melinda Sheckells is the editor of offthestrip.com. Follow @offthestrip and @melindasheckells.

