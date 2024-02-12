USHER adds Las Vegas tour stop after performing at halftime for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After headlining the half-time show at the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, USHER is extending his upcoming tour to include a stop in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

The eight-time GRAMMY-winning R&B icon is now scheduled to play T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

USHER's Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance was a sweeping showcase of smash hits over a 30-year-career, but the singer himself admitted it was difficult to squeeze 30 years of music into 13 minutes.

"I was not exaggerating when I shared with the world that my performance would be a celebration of the past 30 years of my career," USHER stated.

"I will never forget the energy from the cast & crew, the fans in the stadium, the guest performers and the adrenaline from the monumental milestone in my career. I'm so happy everyone enjoyed it, my goal is always to bring people together and feel good through my music and performance."

He'll have much more time to wow fans with his smooth vocals and stunning dance moves on the stage for "USHER: Past, Present, Future" — featuring top hits from his illustrious career as well as tracks from his latest album.

USHER's ninth studio album "COMING HOME" was released just days before he took the Super Bowl stage, on Feb. 9.

When do tickets go on sale?

Citi card members will have access to a presale starting Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. PST. That will last through Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 p.m. PST. Complete details on the presale are posted on citientertainment.com.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

Additional information on VIP ticket packages is posted on vipnation.com.