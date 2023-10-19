U2 announces 11 new dates for concerts at Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — U2 fans keep telling the band "All I Want Is You" and that's leading to them extending their residency at Sphere even longer.

On Thursday, the band announced 11 additional dates at Sphere for January and February 2024 due to "unprecedented demand".

Friday, Jan. 26

Saturday, Jan. 27

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Friday, Feb. 2

Saturday, Feb. 3

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Friday, Feb. 9

Saturday, Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 15

Saturday, Feb. 17

Sunday, Feb. 18

All U2.com paid subscribers are eligible to submit a ticket request for the 11 newly-added shows, even if they have requested or secured tickets for previously announced dates. The presale opens on Thursday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. and closes Saturday, Oct. 21 at 10 p.m. Ticket confirmations will be sent out by the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Tickets will be go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

According to event officials, to minimize resale tickets and keep ticket prices low, GA floor tickets will be restricted from transfer. They may only be resold at the original purchase price. Fans who buy tickets and aren't able to attend their show will be able to sell their tickets at the price they paid using the Ticketmaster Face Value Exchange.